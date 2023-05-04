Congress' Poll Promise To Ban Bajrang Dal Taken To Appease 'anti-national Forces': Bommai

In the midst of politics over Bajrang Dal, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai affirmed that the Congress party will have to pay a 'heavy price' for promising to ban the Hindu Nationalist outfit in their poll manifesto. Bommai also lambasted the opposition party for taking this controversial decision under the pressure of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Popular Front of India (PFI).

While slamming the Congress party for their poll manifesto promises, Bommai asserted, "There is tremendous pressure on the Congress from the SDPI and PFI as these outfits have threatened the Congress of withdrawing the support. Therefore, to appease the anti-national forces, Congress has promised to ban Bajrang Dal and has compared it with the PFI in the manifesto. Bajrang Dal is for Lord Bajrang Bali and the Congress will have to pay a heavy price for their decision."

Bommai also exuded confidence in the BJP of winning the May 10 Karnataka assembly polls. He stated, "We are asking for votes from the people on the basis of pro-incumbency, welfare programs and development done in the state. From the top leadership to party workers, all are working on the ground in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Bajrang Dal controversy takes centre stage

The controversy around Bajrang Dal was stoked when the Congress party on Tuesday released the Karnataka assembly elections manifesto and promised the voters to ban outfits like Bajrang Dal and PFI for promoting 'hatred and enmity.' Mentioning that the party regards everyone equal before the law, the manifesto stated that the Congress Party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste or religion.

However, leaders within the Congress party have rejected the proposal to ban outfits like Bajrang Dal if the party is elected to power. Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Veerappa Moily rejected his own party's poll manifesto promise and claimed that Congress has no proposal to ban any outfit.

"The state government doesn't have the power to ban PFI or Bajrang dal. DK Shivakumar will give clarity on the same. The proposal was never with us in the Centre or state. We have gone by the Supreme Court judgement to stop hate politics. Such promise may have been inserted because of the same. But I can tell as a leader that we have no proposal to ban Bajrang Dal," he said.