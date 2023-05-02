Congress Releases 5 Guarantees In Karnataka Manifesto; Bajrang Dal Ban Among Promises

The Congress party on Tuesday released its poll manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, scheduled for May 10. The manifesto was released by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of KPCC chief DK Shivakumar and former state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The development came a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released its manifesto for the Karnataka polls.

#WATCH | Congress releases the party's manifesto for the #KarnatakaElections2023



Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Karnataka CM and LoP Siddaramaiah, party state president DK Shivakumar and other leaders are present on the occasion. pic.twitter.com/yMIdCZy0Km May 2, 2023

5 guarantees of Congress in Karnataka

Promising the growth of the state, the Congress party launched its manifesto for the upcoming elections and promised five guarantees for the development of Karnataka. The five guarantees of the Congress party are:

Gruha Jyoti: 200 units of electricity free to all households Gruha Laxmi: Rs 2,000 every month to each and every women head of the family Anna Bhagya: 10 kgs of free food grains (rice, ragi, jowar) of their choice to every person in BPL family Yuvanidhi: Rs 3,000 per month for two years for unemployed graduates and Rs 15,000 per month for two years to unemployed diploma holders Shakti: Free travel to all women throughout the state in regular KSRCTC/BMC buses

Other promises of Karnataka Congress

Public Service:

• To fill up approved vacancies in all Government Departments within one year.

• To sympathetically consider extension of OPS to the pensionable government employees who joined service since 2006.

State Education Policy:

• In the manifesto, the Congress has also stated that if it forms a government in Karnataka, it will form a State Education Policy to reject the National Education Policy (NEP).

Public Works:

• To abolish corruption in public works and to create transparent tender systems in PWD, Rural Development, Irrigation, Urban Development and Power sector by enacting a special law to punish the perpetrators of corruption.

• To ensure that the works begin within 90 days of the issue of the work order, get the work completed within the time specified in the contract and settle the bills of the contractors within the time-frame of contractual agreement.

Rural and Uban Development

• To set up high-speed WiFi hotspots in every Panchayath.

• Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Scheme - To invest Rs 50 thousand crores in five years to improve facilities in villages, to provide clean drinking water, sanitation, basic education, health, and all-weather roads.

• To extend Bengaluru's TenderSURE road model to cities with a population of more than 10 lakh.

Agriculture and farming-Farmer friendly programmes

• Krishi Sarvodaya Nidhi - To allocate Rs 1.50 lakh crores in five years for modernization of agriculture, subsidy, loan and insurance.

• To increase interest-free soft loans to the farmers from Rs 3 lakhs to 10 lakhs and with minimum interest of 3% upto Rs 15 lakhs and to reimburse the differential interest by the Government.

• To repeal the anti-farmer laws enacted by BJP Government and to withdraw all politically motivated cases against farmers.

Religious Minorities

Equality before law and protection under the constitution is the rightful due of all, including religious and linguistic minorities. Accordingly, the allocation of funds for the minority welfare-Muslim, Christian, Jain, Buddhists, and others, would be increased to Rs 10,000 crore.

Kashmiri Pandits:

• To allot Rs 15 crores to start Kashmiri Culture Centre Allotting one-time grant of Rs 25 crore and an annual grant of Rs 1 crore from the Department of Kannada Culture.

Law and Justice (Ban on organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI)

• The Congress Party said it is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste or religion. "We believe that law and Constitution is sacrosanct and can not be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations," it said.