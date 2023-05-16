Congress Should Focus On Deciding K'taka CM: CPI(M) Warns Against 'poaching Of MLAs'

On Monday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala took a veiled jibe at its rival Congress by asking the latter to safeguard its newly elected Karnataka MLAs from being poached by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The CPI(M) also termed the Grand Old Party as being "weak" and incapable of taking the saffron party on its own, the party batted for state-wise alliances across the country to defeat the BJP-led Centre in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"A national-level alliance will not be helpful. We need to unite all the anti-BJP groups at the state level and defeat the BJP in each state. That is the only way forward,” CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan said, PTI reported. He also said the contention that Congress was the only party capable of taking on the BJP was “only an argument”.

"Everyone who knows Congress knows that Karnataka was the only state where they could contest polls effectively. The other states where they can are Gujarat, Rajasthan and some similar states... But there too, the Congress is in a weak position. Even now, they have internal conflicts,” he said.

Congress should focus on deciding Karnataka CM: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) leader said that Congress should focus on deciding the Chief Minister and Cabinet Ministers in Karnataka while remaining careful and vigilant against any alleged attempt by the saffron party to poach their MLAs. "Everyone knows that the BJP has the wherewithal to buy MLAs. It happened in Goa amidst the then ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra,” he said.

Notably, Govindan was referring to the crossing over of eight of the 11 Congress MLAs in Goa in September last year to the ruling BJP in the western state just months after the assembly elections were held there.

The CPI(M) leader called BJP the biggest threat, saying people want to defeat the saffron party. "Therefore, all anti-BJP groups should come together to defeat it as one," he said.

Notably, the Grand Old Party, which registered a massive victory defeating the BJP in the Karnataka Assembly elections, had been mulling over the choice of the CM. It is pertinent to mention that both Congress' Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are frontrunners for the top post and were called by the AICC's top leadership for discussion.

(With inputs from agencies)