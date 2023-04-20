Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday took a swipe at BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda over his statement where he said, "Karnataka should not be devoid of PM Modi's blessings." BJP leader Nadda was addressing a public rally in the Haveri district of poll-bound Karnataka in presence of Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep when he made the statement.

While launching a stinging attack on Nadda, Siddaramaiah asserted, "All states are equal and have same rights according to the constitution. There is no space for dictatorship in democracy. I condemn the statement of JP Nadda about Narendra Modi's blessings on Karnataka. Looks like he needs lessons on democracy. In a democracy, people decide the fate of the candidates and the elected representatives can serve them. Narendra Modi is not God to bless anyone."

"In a democracy, a person is just a person, they are not a god to bless others. Remember JP Nadda, PM Modi is the representative elected by the people to serve the people. If your statement that the people of Karnataka should not be deprived of PM Modi's blessings is a threat, then I have contempt for it. If this is your ignorance, may God bless you with wisdom. Remember that in a federal system, the states have equal status, respect, and rights. There is no room for your dictatorial attitude in a democratic system," he added.

Nadda in Haveri to campaign for Bommai

The BJP on Wednesday organised a massive roadshow in Haveri's Shiggaon, where Karnataka CM Bommai is contesting the assembly elections. While addressing a public rally, BJP chief JP Nadda targeted the Congress party for 'corruption' in the state. He mentioned, "Congress means Corruption; Congress means Commission; Congress means Criminalisation."

"The level of excitement and enthusiasm present in the crowd here certainly tells that you all have decided to bring back Bommai for the next 5 years. To ensure that development seeps into each and every corner of Karnataka, you should vote for the BJP. I urge you all to make the 'Lotus' win, make the BJP win! Karnataka should not be devoid of Modi Ji's blessings, it should never remain behind in the race towards development. This, you all must ensure through choosing only Lotus," he said.

He went on highlight that Karnataka has made great strides towards prosperity; right from ensuring welfare for each section of the society under the BJP regime. "It has been the top-most FDI destination in the country," he added. The comments from Nadda come ahead of the impending Karnataka assembly elections in 2023. According to the Election Commission, polling is slated on May 10 on all 224 seats, with the counting of votes and declaration of results on May 13.