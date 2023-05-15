Congress To Soon Choose Karnataka CM; Observers To Submit Report To Party Chief Kharge

After Congress overcame a massive obstacle by winning the Karnataka Assembly polls, another big challenge that lies in front of the party is the selection of the Chief Minister for the state as both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are competing for the chair. Responding to the speculations on CM face, party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala informed that the state observers will submit their report to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who will then decide on who will lead the party in the state.

Addressing the media, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "I would like to thank the people of Karnataka. 136 MLAs and two independent MLAs will give support to Congress for the formation of the government in the state. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will take a decision on the selection of the leader for the legislators."

"The observers will submit their report to Kharge ji by May 15. All MLAs are being consulted. We will soon form the government in Karnataka," the Congress leader said.

#WATCH | "The observers will submit their report to party president Mallikarjun Kharge by tonight. We will soon form the government in Karnataka," says Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/oZWfyuajoV — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023

Siddaramaiah Vs Shivakumar

As the speculation over the Karnataka Chief Minister chair is intensifying, a resolution has been passed by party MLAs handling the decision to choose the candidates in the hands of party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Meanwhile, Republic’s sources have informed that in order to make both the contestants happy, Kharge came up with a proposal where he offered to ‘split the Chief Minister tenure’ among both the aspirants for 2.5 years each. However, DK Shivakumar reportedly rejected the offer stating that there should be only one Chief Minister and he will hold the position for 5 years.

Notably, the Congress party on Saturday registered a massive victory in the 224-member Assembly, defeating the BJP in the southern state. While the Congress won 135 seats, BJP managed to win 66 seats and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) bagged 19 seats. Independent candidates have won two seats while Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha won one seat each.