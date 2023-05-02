Congress Vows To Safeguard 'state Pride' Nandini Milk In Its Karnataka Poll Manifesto

Amid the ongoing Nandini vs Amul battle in poll-bound Karnataka, Congress unveiled the party's manifesto for the upcoming May 10 assembly elections and promised to the people of the state that it will safeguard the Nandini milk brand. The grand old party has vowed that it won't allow anyone "to destroy the existence of our pride Nandini".

Notably, the row involving the two milk unions -- Nandini and Amul -- started recently after the latter announced that it would supply its milk varieties in Bengaluru. After this, the opposition Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) united alleging that the BJP wants to "kill" Nandini by allowing Amul in the southern state.

Just days ahead of the polls, Congress released its poll manifesto on Tuesday stating if the grand old party is voted to power, they will protect Nandini. It also announced multiple promises which will be implemented for the benefit of farmers in terms of Dairy and Animal husbandry. The manifesto was unveiled by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of former Karnataka CM and LoP Siddaramaiah, party state president DK Shivakumar and other leaders.

"We will not allow anyone to destroy the existence of our pride Nandini," the Congress said in its manifesto.

Dairy Development and Animal Husbandry

To implement the Ksheera Kranti- Mission 1.5 crore litres of Milk production per day.

Pashu Bhagya- To give loans up to Rs 3 lakhs at zero interest to dairy farmers to purchase superior Cow/Buffalo breeds.

To establish Kurigahi Samvardhana Nidhu- Rs 1,000 crore fund for sheep rearing.

Ksheeradhare- To increase the per litre milk subsidy for all dairy farmers from Rs 5 to 7.

Ksheera Kranti Credit Cards- To provide all dairy farmers with Ksheera Kranthi Credit Cards with a credit limit of Rs 50,000.

Runamuktha Kurigahi Yojane:- To waive the loan up to Rs 1 lakh of all sheep and goat rearing farmers.

To purchase cow dung at Rs 3 per kg and establish compost/manure centres in villages involving rural women/Youth.

To provide interest-free loans to women to buy 2 Cows and Buffaloes.

Congress unveils manifesto ahead of Karnataka polls. Party announces that its govt will provide 200 units of free electricity; Rs 3,000 per month for two years to unemployed graduates; free travel to all women in KSRTC/BMTC buses and Rs 2,000 every month to each and every woman.

Opposition gangs up against BJP over Nandini milk row

There is an intense Nandini vs Amul battle going on ahead of the polls in Karnataka and the Congress party along with the JDS (Janata Dal Secular) has joined forces in promoting the Karnataka-based brand. Earlier this month, former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited Nandini Milk parlour in Bengaluru with Congress state president DK Shivakumar and called the brand 'Karnataka's pride.'

Both Congress and the JDS have alleged that the BJP wants to 'kill' Nandini, the flagship brand of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), by allowing the Gujarat-based Amul into the state. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, however, said that there should not be a boycott of Amul owing to the row. The Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government has, however, denied the charge, saying there is no threat to Nandini from Amul. The controversy began when Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his speech in Mandya last December talked about a merger of Amul and the KMF to boost the dairy business in the state.

In terms of size, Amul owned by Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) has a daily milk procurement of approximately over 26 million litres as compared to 8.4 million litres of milk per day by Nandini. Moreover, the GCMFF recorded a provisional turnover of Rs 55,055 crore in 2022-23 whereas the KMF reported a turnover of Rs 19,800 crore in 2021-22.