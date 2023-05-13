Congress Will Form Govt In Karnataka, Erasing BJP In Southern India: Digvijaya

Buoyed up by the Karnataka election result trends, which point to an emphatic victory for his party, Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said that they are going to form the government in that state and that the BJP stands erased in southern India.

“Once again the Congress party is going to form its government in Karnataka. BJP stands wiped out from southern India,” Singh told reporters here.

The BJP will be wiped out from central India as well after the Madhya Pradesh polls, which are due by year-end, said the former MP chief minister.

“We are going to come up with such a huge majority in the MP Assembly elections this time that there won't be any room for manipulation (pulling down the government),” he said.

The 2018 MP polls threw up a hung Assembly, with the Congress emerging as the largest party with 114 seats in the 230-member House. The BJP won 109 seats.

The Congress formed a coalition government under Kamal Nath, but it fell in March 2020 after several MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia walked out and joined the BJP, paving the way for Shivraj Singh Chouhan to return as chief minister.