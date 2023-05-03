'Congress Will Learn A Sorry Lesson': BJP Youth Leader On Bajrang Dal Row & SDPI Alliance

National President of the BJP Yuva Morcha, Tejasvi Surya, revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with more than 10 lakh people in Bengaluru where he is scheduled to hold a roadshow on May 6. "The Prime Minister will be holding a 36-km-long roadshow in Bengaluru Central and Bengaluru South on the 6th of May. Initially the party had proposed to hold the roadshow on the 8th of May i.e on Monday but the honorable PM himself suggested that holding it on a working day would inconvenience a large number of people and suggested us to hold the rally on Saturday," Surya said. "The PM will be meeting more than 10 lakh Bengalurians. The PM has contributed immensely to the growth of Bengaluru and Bengaluru's infrastructure and we are all very excited to host the PM through this massive roadshow," he added.

Congress-SDPI alliance

The youth leader also spoke on the Congress alliance with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which has offered its support to the former to defeat the BJP in the Karnataka elections. "The Congress party and the SDPI are like Siamese twins in Karnataka. In many Vidhan Sabha constituencies, the SDPI has either withdrawn its candidates or has openly asked its supporters to support the Congress party. Therefore, there is no surprise at all with this declaration," he said.

The SDPI has announced that it will contest the elections on 16 seats down from its plan to contest in 100 constituencies as a support to Congress. Notably, the SDPI is the political wing of the Popular Front of India (PFI), the outfit that was banned by the Union Home Ministry in September 2022.

Lakhs of people will participate in Hanuman puja: Tejasvi Surya

After the Congress promised to ban Bajrang Dal on winning the Karnataka elections, in its manifesto, Hindu groups have planned to perform Hanuman puja and chant Hanuman Chalisa in more than 100 locations across the state. Speaking about the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal's plan, Surya said, "they are independent organisations and they are free to chant Hanuman Chalisa. I am sure lakhs of devotees of Lord Hanuman will participate."

Speaking to Republic Media Network, the youth leader said that the Congress will pay the price for 'putting devotees behind bars' on May 13 when the results are announced. "The Bajrang Dal is a service organisation which draws inspiration from Bajrang Bali. And Bajrang Dal is an organisation that draws inspiration from the values of Hanuman who is born in Karnataka and today, Congress party wants to ban and want to put behind bars those people who say 'Jai Bajrang Bali'. The Congress party hated Prabhu Shri Ram, now the Congress party has a problem with Bajrang Bali also. On the 10th of May, people of Karnataka are going to teach the Congress party a very very sorry lesson," he said.