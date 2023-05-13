Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Jagadish Shettar on the day of the results, May 13, exuding confidence Congress will form the government in Karnataka said, “Congress will get a clear majority and form the government on their own. There is no fractured verdict and there is no hung assembly. No question of alliance and other things. It’s not at all possible.”

When asked about the JDS spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed’s announcement on the eve of the election results that the party has already decided the alliance partner in case of a hung assembly Shettar said, “I have no knowledge about his statement. So there is no alliance with any party. According to me, Congress will get a clear majority.”

Who will JDS partner with?

Pertinently JDS leader Tanveer Ahmed on May 12 stated the party has already decided on their alliance partner in case of a fractured mandate in the state. “We have already decided with whom we are going to form the government. We will announce it to the public when the appropriate time comes,” said JD(S) national spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed.

#WATCH | We have already decided with whom we are going to form the government. We will announce it to the public when the appropriate time comes: JD(S) national spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed pic.twitter.com/rVaZ6kxSvD — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023

According to the various pollsters announced on May 10 after the end of voting in Karnataka, While Congress and BJP will have a tight race, the grand old party Congress seemed to have an edge however falling short of a majority (113 seats) mark.

