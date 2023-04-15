Congress Workers Protest Outside DK Shivakumar's House, Demands Ticket For Their Leader

Ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, the disgruntled workers of various political parties are protesting, expressing their unhappiness over ticket denials. Congress workers protested outside the residence of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar. They were opposing the decision of party leader Vinay Kulkarni to be given a ticket from the Dharwad seat.

Demanding Kulkarni’s candidacy from the Shiggaon seat, his supporters stated they have been working for the last many years projecting Vinay Kulkarni as the potential candidate to contest against Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Kulkarni’s supporters protesting outside Shivakumar’s house showed their displeasure over the Congress leader from the Dharwad Rural constituency being left out of Shiggaon. They also demanded he should be given a candidature against Bommai too.

Will Congress give candidature to Vinay Kulkarni against Bommai from Shiggaon ?

It’s important to recollect, Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni is also from the Lingayat community and a Panchamasali too, which amounts to two third of the total population of Lingayats according to an estimate. The Panchamasali population in high in Shiggaon. Bommai is a Lingayat but not a Panchamasali.

Now it remains to be seen whether Congress as a part of its strategy to restrict the Chief Minister to his own constituency not leaving any scope to campaign in other parts of the state, change its approach. Moreover, the question before the grand old party is also whether to reconsider the criterion of giving only one seat to a particular candidate. Notably in a major decision by the state government just before the elections, the 4 percent reservation to the Muslims was redistributed - 2 percent each to the Lingayat and Vokkaliga community.

The voting for the Karnataka assembly elections is scheduled for May 1o and the verdict will be out on the counting day on May 13.