DK Shivakumar Denies Potential Alliance With JD(S), Says Their Bastion Is Over

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar in conversation with Republic on Tuesday, exuded confidence in winning the assembly polls and further talked about the BJP's shortcomings, the RSS, and his own aspirations of becoming the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for May 10, Shivakumar said that rival parties like the BJP and the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) led by HD Deve Gowda cannot deliver and that Congress will emerge victorious.

Alliance with JD(S) on mind?

Denying the possibility of any political alliances with JD(S), the Congress leader said, "I don’t think any possibility of any talks will arise. I am a well-experienced politician, so I know it will not happen. I know the pulse of the people here. Let’s meet on the 13th. The BJP, or Janata Dal, the bastion is over. Now will be the government with good governance. The Janata Dal and BJP have failed in their attempts. All sections of society are frustrated. People want a change for a better Karnataka, a progressive Karnataka, and strong leadership in Karnataka."

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress released its manifesto, Speaking about the state, Congress chief DK Shivakumar said, "It will help us gain the majority as it is people-centric. It will brand Karnataka as a global Karnataka. We will try to ease the traffic in Bengaluru and ensure employment opportunities in 2 and 3-tier cities."

Elections to the 224-member Karnataka assembly are scheduled to be held on May 10. The results will be declared on May 13.