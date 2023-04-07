DK Shivakumar Downplays Actor Kiccha Sudeep's Support To BJP; 'Many Film Stars Come & Go'

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar downplayed the support of Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming assembly elections. Shivakumar asserted that the actor backing the saffron party won't yield any impact on elections as politics is different from films.

Speaking to reporters, DK Shivakumar said, "I don't think there will be any impact on elections. So many film stars come and go. Politics is different, films are different." He also stated that the saffron party cannot gather people for its campaign and therefore has roped in the Kannada actor for the election campaign.

#WATCH | "I don't think there will be any impact on elections. So many film stars come and go, politics is different, films are different.....": Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on actor Kichcha Sudeep extending support to CM Basavaraj Bommai ahead of Assembly polls pic.twitter.com/Phc7EZSQVn — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that earlier, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Randeep Surjwala also reacted to Sudeep extending support to the ruling party in the state and said that actors won't decide the polls. "The BJP can influence anybody, let them influence. The Karnataka election will be decided by 6.5 crores Karnataka’s brothers and sisters, not by actors," he said.

'Kiccha Sudeep's campaign to boost BJP strength': CM Basavaraj Bommai

On Wednesday, CM Basavaraj Bommai said that the campaign by the Kannada superstar would give a lot of strength to the saffron party in the upcoming assembly elections.

"Kiccha Sudeep is a famous superstar and will campaign for us, we will prepare a blueprint for his campaign soon. He is a very big star, his popularity is very high and I strongly believe that his campaigning will give a lot of strength to the BJP," Bommai told ANI.

Former CM Yediyurappa on Thursday reiterated Bommai's remark and said that Sudeep's campaign for the BJP will provide a boost to the party in the elections. He also slammed Congress for insulting the Kannada actor, saying that the grand-old-party has a long history of insulting the ST category, which is why it is insulting Kiccha who hails from the Valmiki Nayaka community.

Notably, political parties are leaving no stone unturned for the Karnataka polls which are scheduled to take place on May 10. The counting of votes will be held on May 13.