Wait And Watch: DK Shivakumar On Who Will Be Next Karnataka Chief Minister

DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief and one of the chief ministerial hopefuls, said the next chief minister will be decided in the meeting scheduled at 5:30 pm on Sunday. Asked who will be the next chief minister, Shivakumar said, "Wait and watch, why do you need this information at this point. It will be decided in the CLP meeting and by the Congress high command."

The Congress party's hero in the Karnataka polls was also asked if the party was seeking to get into an alliance with anyone else despite having the numbers to form government alone. To which, Shivakumar said, "We have decided to not go ahead with any other party when we have our numbers, so we will not depend on anybody."

Speaking about the support of the voters and their appeal for the selection of chief minister between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, he said, "Supporters of every candidate would definitely want his leader to become the Chief Minister, and is quite common. There is nothing wrong in it."

At the press briefing, he also spoke about his equation with Siddaramaiah and said, "There is absolutely no sort of difference between me and him, all is well. There must not be any speculations and rumour about it."

Speaking about his visit to meet his spiritual guru, Ajjayya, he said, "I went Nonavinakere to seek the blessings of my guru ji. Before doing any job I seek his guidance."

Speaking about his health he said, "I have not been well for the past few days. We are here to take the blessings of swami ji."

He thanked the people of Mandya for Congress' clean sweep over there. All the candidates who have turned victorious from Mandya have come to meet Shivakumar.

He said, "What he has asked for, people of Karnataka have blessed me with that in the majority."

CLP meeting in evening to decide Chief Minister

A CLP meeting is scheduled for 5.30 pm at Shangrila Hotel on Sunday, where the party members will decide on who will be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. This came after the grand old party was declared the winner in the Karnataka assembly elections on May 13.