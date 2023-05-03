DK Shivakumar Says Unemployment Is Biggest Issue In K'taka In The Run-up Polls

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar spoke on Tuesday to Republic Media, about the issues in Karnataka, taking a dig at the incumbent government and alleging failure to abide by their manifesto.

On being questioned about the South Indian state’s performance on the index of unemployment and growth, Congress President DK Shivakumar said, "Karnataka is a progressive state, a rich state. People are well educated, but they lost their jobs during COVID times. The Karnataka government did not help them, nor did the central government. You don’t look at the national average. Take out the BJP’s manifesto. They had said they would double the farmer's income. Did they? They said they would give employment to 2 crore people. Did they? Unemployment and price rises have become big problems. I am telling you, no farmer is happy, no businessman is happy, no trader is happy, no industrialist is happy. Be it small or big, all traders have been harmed by commission, corruption, and tax."

Predicting the CM Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP's loss in the May 10 assembly polls, Shivakumar, while speaking to the media earlier in the day, said that the party has never worked for peace. "Though the BJP has been in government for the last three years, they have never looked at peace, they have never looked at development. We are looking at communal harmony, which is Sarva Janangada Shantiya Tota. We have added Kalyan Karnataka, Karavalli Karnataka, Kitu Karnataka, and Mysore Karnataka (old Mysore), so all the regions will be developed. Bangalore will be brought for a better and a global Bangalore," he said.

Elections to the 224-member Karnataka assembly are scheduled to be held on May 10. The results will be declared on May 13.