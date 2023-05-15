DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah To Visit Delhi As Race For Next Karnataka CM Heats Up

Top contenders for the Chief Ministerial post in Karnataka, DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, are flying to New Delhi on Monday. This development comes after the Congress party bagged Karnataka and the Congress Legislature Party on Sunday unanimously decided to leave the selection of the next Chief Minister to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

As the race for Karnataka's top post heats up with the decision-makers shifting to Delhi, Leader of Opposition in the outgoing assembly Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar are expected to meet Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi today at around 4 pm.

DK Shivakumar unsure of Delhi visit

A massive number of supporters gathered at Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar's residence on Monday to wish him on his birthday. Shivakumar when asked about his visit to Delhi today, said, "Still haven't decided whether to go or not."

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar meets his supporters who have gathered at his residence to wish him on his birthday today pic.twitter.com/6DKdXo62qQ — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023

'It won't take long to decide next CM': Congress

Moments after CLP unanimously announced that AICC President Kharge is hereby authorised to pick the Karnataka CM, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala asserted that the party won't take long to fill the top post. "Party leadership will take a decision. I can't replace my judgement with Kharge Sahab's judgement. He is our senior, and as you all know him, he is the son of the soil of Karnataka, and I'm sure he will not take very long."

In the CLP meeting, Siddaramaiah, moved a single-line resolution authorising the AICC president to appoint a new leader of the CLP party and 135 Cong MLAs proceeded to unanimously approve his resolution. According to Surjewala, the resolution was also endorsed by DK Shivakumar.

Congress sweeps Karnataka

The Congress party got a thumping majority in the 224-member Karnataka assembly. Wresting power from the BJP, the Congress party crossed the halfway mark of 113 easily by registering a win of over 135 seats. Both the Congress heavyweights and front runners for the CM post- Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah- are being credited for the party's victory in the southern state.