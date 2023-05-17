DK Shivakumar The New Sachin Pilot? BJP Finds Echoes Of Rajasthan In Karnataka

DK Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah, the Congress can't seem to decide, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has wasted no time in pointing out the parallels between the conflict brewing in Karnataka and the one underway in Rajasthan between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot. Mocking Congress over its infighting in Karnataka, the saffron party likened the current situation in Karnataka to the one that has been going on in Rajasthan for months now.

Noting down similarities between Pilot and Shivakumar, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said Congress will soon ditch Shivakumar and make Siddaramaiah the Karnataka Chief Minister. Taking to Twitter, Malviya wrote, “Like Pilot, DKS helped Congress come to power in Karnataka. But Pilot was shortchanged by the Gandhis and a more pliable and less ambitious Ashok Gehlot made the CM in Rajasthan.”

Stating that Shivakumar won’t become the Gandhis’ choice for the CM post in Karnataka as they don’t like leaders who are politically ambitious as they don’t anyone to outshine Gandhi siblings (Rahul and Priyanka), Malviya said that after Pilot, the Congress party now wants to use and discard DK Shivakumar.

Pointing another reason behind the rejection of Shivakumar, the BJP IT cell head said, “Besides other points, DK Shivakumar is ‘too much’ of a Hindu for their comfort. He is not averse to visiting Temples and is not an avowed atheist or Communist, like Siddaramaiah.”

Malviya further claimed that the Congress is heading towards an unstable government because of the internecine rivalry between the two factions – Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. “Will DK Shivkumar take it lying down?” he questioned.

Will Shivakumar back down?

Amid the ongoing tussle over the CM’s chair in Karnataka, Republic’s sources revealed that DK Shivakumar is not ready to give up on his demand to become the next CM of the southern state. It has also been revealed that despite multiple attempts of the Congress high command to convince him for the 50:50 formula, Shivakumar remained firm on his decision and has rejected the party’s proposal to share the five-year tenure with Siddaramaiah.

The Karnataka Congress chief has also argued that it was his hard work that helped the party achieve victory in recently held Karnataka polls after its humiliating defeat in 2019. "I am asking for what is mine," a source quoted him as saying.