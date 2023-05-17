DK Shivakumar Unlikely To Accept Ministerial Berth If Denied Karnataka CM Post: Sources

The Congress party is yet to decide on the next Chief Minister of Karnataka even after having a clear mandate in the assembly elections. According to sources, meetings are scheduled in the national capital between party central leadership and two top contenders for the CM post-- Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, to decide on the CM name. Notably, both the leaders are camping in Delhi and have already met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Amid the tussle over the CM seat, sources in the Congress party said that Shivakumar is unlikely to accept a ministerial berth if he isn’t given the CM post. Shivakumar who is the president of the party's state unit has made it clear that he won't revolt against the party if he is not made the CM, sources said.

The KPCC chief has also stated that he wants the high command to make the decision on the next CM and that he will accept the decision taken by the high command. "DK Shivakumar wants high command to decide. Any decision taken by high command will be acceptable to DK Shivakumar," top sources in Congress said. Notably, Shivakumar, who effectively led the Congress campaign this year and is termed as the party's 'troubleshooter', is one of the frontrunners for the Karnataka CM post, the other being Siddaramaiah.

Shivakumar unhappy with power-sharing formula: Sources

According to sources, to avoid the dispute between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar camps, the Grand Old Party is trying to convince Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to share the Chief Minister's seat with both leaders getting two and half years each. However, the KPCC chief is reportedly unhappy with such a formula and has rejected it.

Shivakumar is scheduled to meet Congress leader and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday at 10 Janpath in Delhi, sources said. After his meeting with the Gandhi scion, the Karnataka Congress leader will meet UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in the national capital, they added. Earlier on Tuesday, sources claimed that the final decision on the CM name will be taken by Sonia.