DK Shivakumar Visits Spiritual Guru In Nonavinakere Ahead Of The Crucial CLP Meeting

Ahead of the crucial Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting scheduled for 5.30 pm at Shangrila Hotel today (May 14), which will decide on who will be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka, one of the strong contenders for the post and the serving Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Chief D K Shivakumar left for Nonavinakere to meet his spiritual guru. The grand old party Congress according to the results announced on May 13 was declared as the winner in the Karnataka assembly elections. The party not only crossed the mark of 113 but registered a thumping majority of 135 seats.

"I am going to Nonavinakere to meet my spiritual guru, Ajjayya. I had said that our numbers will be 136," said Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar.

D K Shivakumar visits his spiritual guru

D K Shivakumar along with his family after winning the elections on May 13 also visited Nonavinakere Kadasiddeshwara Mutt to seek the blessings of Vrishabha Deshikendra Seer. Talking to the media in Tumakuru on May 14, he said, “I have been unwell for the past few days. I have come here to seek the blessings of Swamiji,” and further added, “Whatever he asked for, the people have blessed him with that. All the candidates victorious from the Mandya district have come to meet me.”

The KPCC chief and Vokkaliga leader won from his Kanakapura seat by defeating the BJP leader and the revenue minister of Karnataka R Ashoka by a massive margin of 1,23,270 votes. The JDS leader from the seat B Nagaraju got 20631 votes and R Ashoka could only manage 19,753 votes.