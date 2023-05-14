DK Shivakumar's Pre-birthday Bash As Karnataka Awaits New CM, See Pictures  

DK Shivakumar, the man largely credited for the Congress party's thumping victory in the Karnataka polls, cut cake and celebrated on the sidelines of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting that took place Sunday evening to decide on the next chief minister for Karnataka. Shivakumar, who will be celebrating his 61st birthday on Monday, May 15, is one of the top contenders for the Karnataka CM post.

See pictures of the celebration at the Karnataka CLP meeting:

Meanwhile, the Congress Legislature Party, comprising all new elected Congress MLAs, decided that the final call on the next Karnataka chief minister will be taken by the All India Congress Committee chief Mallikarjun Kharge. A resolution passed by the CLP stated: "AICC president is hereby authorised to appoint the news leader of the Congress legislature party."

Following the meeting, Congress party's Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala said Siddaramaiah moved a single-point resolution authorising Mallikarjun Kharge to pick the CM. "DK Shivakumar and other legislators unanimously agreed on the resolution moved by Siddaramaiah."

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who had earlier said the party will take 3-4 days to decide on a CM, said, "All newly elected MLAs in Karnataka met tonight in Bengaluru and authorised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge-ji to appoint the leader of the Congress Legislature Party."

He further said that three senior observers of the party will meet all newly-elected MLAs to obtain their views in the strictest confidentiality, after which the observers will submit their report to the Congress president who will then decide.

"This is inner-party democracy at its best. This is the Congress way of arriving at a consensus giving confidence to all that they have been heard," Ramesh said.