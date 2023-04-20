DK Suresh Files Nomination From Kanakapura, Precautionary Measure By Congress Party?

Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh on Thursday filed his nomination papers from the Kanakapura constituency. Suresh’s brother DK Shivakumar is contesting from Kanakapura constituency. The Congress' move is being seen as a safety measure, in case DK Shivakumar’s nomination gets rejected by the EC.

"Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh filed his nomination today to contest the state assembly election from Kanakapura constituency," Karnataka Congress tweeted.

Notably, since 2008, state chief Shivakumar has won three times from the Kanakapura segment. To oppose Shivakumar, the ruling BJP has fielded a senior minister and its well-known Vokkaliga face, R Ashoka from Kanakapura. Suresh is the lone Congress Member of Parliament from Karnataka.

Congress’ sixth and final list of candidates for five constituencies out

The Karnataka Congress on Thursday, announced the sixth and final list of its candidates for the remaining five constituencies for the May 10 assembly polls in Karnataka. The deadline for submitting nominations was Thursday, April 20. In place of current MLA V Muniyappa, the Congress has nominated B V Rajeev Gowda from Sidlaghatta.

The Congress, in its list included Mohammed Shalam for Raichur, S Anand Kumar from C V Raman Nagar, H P Sridhar Gowda from Arkalgud and Inayath Ali from Mangalore City North. Congress has fielded candidates for all the 224 Assembly segments in the state.

Congress’ swift replacement of candidate against Bommai

In Shiggaon, the candidate against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had been replaced when the Congress released its fifth list of three candidates on Wednesday night. The party chose Yasir Ahmed Khan Phatan to run in Mohammed Yousuf Savanur's stead one day after the latter was chosen as its representative from Shiggaon in the Haveri district.