Does Mallikarjun Kharge's Son Priyank Desire Deputy CM Chair? Here's What He Said

Priyank Kharge, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's son said that there is depth in Karnataka's Congress leadership and that there are more than two-contenders for party's next chief minister in the state. He reiterated that the decision on the next chief minister will be taken by the party high command. Kharge, the newly-elected Congress legislator from the Settapur-constituency of Karnataka, also refused to comment on whether he is looking forward to be the next deputy CM of the state.

Talking to the media in Bengaluru outside the venue, where he had arrived to attend Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting, Priyank Kharge said, "The high-command will take the decision on the next chief minister of Karnataka. The meeting is about to commence and views of all the leaders will be sought. We'll also see what message the high command has sent."

DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah top-contenders for post

Elaborating on his remark, wherein he had said that there are more than two-aspirants for the post of Karnataka's chief minister, he said, "What I was pointing at was the depth in the leadership. We have immense depth in the Congress' state leadership. We have aspiring leaders in the first line, second line and third line and the newly-elected MLAs (Member of Legislative Assembly) have created a fourth line in the party. So, we have many contenders for the CM's post. Let's see, what the high command decides?"

The Congress MLA from Chittapur Assembly, howeve,r refused to comment on whether he will be appointed as the deputy CM of the state, saying, "Currently the most important issue is about formation of the government, decision on the next chief minister and to provide a good governance in the state. The decision on the deputy CM and cabinet is an irrelevant topic at present."

#BREAKING: 'The first issue we have in front of us is of Chief Minister. The second is about forming a good government. Deputy CM and Cabinet are irrelevant issues for now': Congress MLA Priyank Kharge on being asked if he will be Deputy CM - https://t.co/rUw7QaXPxm pic.twitter.com/yfCUqXuRpZ — Republic (@republic) May 14, 2023

"Oath ceremony will take place soon. Karnataka is a big state with over 6 crore population, so it will take some time to form the government and to decide on the next CM. We'll have to wait and watch," Kharge said, when asked when the new government will take oath.

Notably, in the Karnataka Assembly polls 2023, the Congress registered a thumping victory by managing to win a clear majority with 135 seats in the 224-members state assembly. The BJP managed to get 66 seats, while the JD(S) only secured win on 19 seats.