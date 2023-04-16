Karnataka BJP MLA Jagadish Shettar claimed on Saturday, April 15 that he was “not aware of the reasons why the party had not issued a ticket for the impending elections in Karnataka.”

“I am the senior member of the party, I was denied a ticket and I don’t know what are the reasons for it. I do not want any ministry. I will work as MLA to serve my constituency. I don’t even know what is the reason behind not giving me a ticket,” said Shettar while speaking to the news agency ANI.

Jagadish’s expeditious exit ahead of Karnataka polls 2023

Senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar declared on Saturday night at a late hour that he will leave the party on Sunday.

“There is a conspiracy against me, I will tell everything after resigning,” he said.

Additionally, Jagadish Shettar stated that he had urged the BJP to run in the next elections but that the party didn’t make any decision.

“I want to contest an MLA election. Party told me that they will communicate with high command but now the situation has been delayed. Tomorrow I will meet the speaker and submit my resignation from the MLA post,” he said.

Addled Jagadish Shettar

Jagadish Shettar also said that he will decide how to run in the forthcoming elections after tendering his resignation to the party.

“Tomorrow I will decide on how I will fight elections, whether independent or not time will tell. I have explained everything to the high command. They should at least explain if there is a survey about me or any report which pertains to their decision,” he said.

“I am 100 per cent sure to contest assembly elections. I will take the opinion of the workers on whether to contest as a non-party or take a different decision tomorrow,” he added.

Following the exclusion from the BJP's candidate lists for the upcoming Karnataka elections, Shettar had given the party an ultimatum, stating that if he “wasn't given a ticket from his preferred segment he would think about his future political course.” However, he later extended his ultimatum to 6 pm on Saturday.

The Karnataka assembly elections will take place on May 10 in a single phase, with the vote tallying set for May 13.