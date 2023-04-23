Disqualified Lok Sabha MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on the BJP-led central government on April 23, stating, “it is easy to question others but difficult to question oneself.” The former Wayanad MP’s statement came during his first public meeting after he vacated his bungalow in the national capital.

"Wherever there is darkness, somewhere in the same darkness, light also emerges. At that time there was darkness in the society, so Basava ji came out like a light in the darkness. A person doesn't give light just like that, he has to question himself first. It is easy to question others, it is difficult to question oneself," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing the gathering at Basava Jayanti celebrations held in Bagalkote following his arrival in Hubballi, Karnataka to campaign for the Karnataka polls 2023 that will take place on May 10.

Rahul Gandhi leaves govt bungalow

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, April 22 vacated his official residence in the national capital, which he has been occupying since 2005. The Lok Sabha Housing Committee, headed by BJP MP CR Patil sent Gandhi a letter to vacate the 12 Tughlaq Lane bungalow.

'Price for speaking the truth’

Rahul Gandhi who was convicted by Gujarat’s Surat court for asking whether people with the "Modi surname" were "thieves", while vacating the residence remarked, “It's the price for speaking the truth.”

"People of Hindustan gave me this house for 19 years, I want to thank them. It's the price for speaking the truth. I am ready to pay any price for speaking the truth,” said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

#WATCH | "People of Hindustan gave me this house for 19 years, I want to thank them. It's the price for speaking the truth. I am ready to pay any price for speaking the truth...," says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he finally vacates his official residence after… pic.twitter.com/hYsVjmetYw — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023

Congress’ efforts to boost its Lingayat outreach

Rahul Gandhi’s visit in Karnataka, and attendance in Sunday’s Basava Jayanti celebrations is seen as Congress' effort to increase its Lingayat outreach in the state ahead of the election next month.

"Don't think that it is easy to speak the truth in front of society. Today we are placing flowers in front of him (Basaveshwar) but when he was alive, he must have been threatened, he must have been attacked, but he did not back down, he did not leave the path of truth,” said Gandhi hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government.

The Congress leader is scheduled to depart for Vijaypur later and hold a roadshow from 5 pm to 6:30 pm. In his previous visit to Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi had addressed a rally in Kolar.

The polling for Karnataka will be held on May 10 to elect a new assembly, the counting of which will be done on May 13.