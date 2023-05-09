After EC's Notice To Cong, Now BJP Receives One For 'unsubstantiated Claims' In Advert

The Election Commission on Monday, May 8, issued a notice to the BJP's Karnataka President Nalin Kumar Kateel for publishing an advertisement in an English daily with 'unsubstantiated' claims, as allegedly by the Congress.

The Election Commission has asked the Karnataka BJP to provide “verifiable and traceable” facts by Tuesday evening regarding its newspaper advertisement describing the Congress as “the most corrupt party in the world”.

Failing the above, the Commission has sought reasons from the BJP why action should not be initiated against it for violating the MCC and relevant legal provisions under R. P. Act and IPC.

#KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023 | Election Commission of India issues notice to Karnataka BJP president in the context of a complaint received from Congress that BJP published an advertisement on 8th May 2023 making some specific claims about the Congress party. pic.twitter.com/tBK2r9g4Vg — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

“BJP has been asked to show reasons and provide verifiable and traceable facts by 2000 hrs of May 9, 2023, for the claims cited in the advertisement and explain why action shouldn’t be initiated against them for violating the MCC and relevant legal provisions under R P Act and IPC,” read the notice from ECI.

What is the notice about?

The Commission received a complaint on May 8 from Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala claiming that the BJP published an advertisement in an English daily on May 8 making unsubstantiated claims about the Congress.

“While the Commission notes that the criticism of the policy and governance of the opposition parties is a right guaranteed enshrined in the constitution as well as an essential function of various political actors under our electoral process. However, while exercising this right and performing this essential function, the various political parties are expected to uphold high standards of public discourse and adhere to the various provisions of MCC and relevant laws,” ECI said in its statement.

The notice further read, “While general claims and accusations are part of election campaigns, specific allegations and claims about the opponents need to be supported by verifiable and traceable facts. Any claim made without basis and empirical evidence has the potential of misleading the voters thereby robbing them of their right of making right and informed choices amongst the candidate thus disturbing the level playing field.”

The Commission, in its advisory which was issued on May 2, said that all national parties enjoy special enablement under the RP Act, 1951, and are expected to be the 'most complaint with the MCC and legal framework'. The advisory on May 7 stated clearly that unverified allegations or claims should not be made in advertisements.