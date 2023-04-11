EC Officers Not Permitted To Search & Seize Before Polls Announcement, Karnataka HC Rules

The Karnataka High Court stated that election officers don’t have the right of search and seizure before the announcement of the elections by the Election Commission (EC). Notably, the court ordered the release of rice bags by election officials from a social worker on March 19 this year. The Central Election Commission (CEC) announced the poll schedule for the polls to Karnataka on March 29.

A resident of Shivajinagar, Isthiyak Ahmed had appealed to the court after the returning officer seized 530 bags of rice weighing 25 kg each from his house on March 19. Giving an order on the appeal, Justice M Nagaprasanna said the returning officer or the electional officials are not authorised to search and seize any material before the polls to the state are announced, a PTI report quoted him.

‘Officer not vested with such authority’

“After the declaration of elections, the entire domain would be open, but not till then. Seizure is to be exercised by the authority/officers under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, under normal circumstances. The Returning Officer and the Inspector of Police, who have conducted the search in the case at hand were not vested with such authority and their action is, therefore, illegal," the court order said. The court further noted that the mere authorisation of powers to the election officials doesn’t give them the power to exercise the same before the election schedule to the state is declared.

The rice bags were not returned back to Ahmed despite the fact that he replied back to the notice of the returning officer, he said in the plea to the court. The rice in the bags was meant for dissemination to the poor and needy and it was procured for the said purpose, the plea added. “A mandamus issued to the respondents to release the seized rice bags to the custody of the petitioner forthwith, with the rider that the petitioner shall abide by the afore-quoted conditions," the Court ordered.

An indemnity bond with regard to the model code of conduct (MCC) was signed by Ahmed to assure he will not break the same during the election.

The poll schedule for the state of Karnataka was announced on March 29, the date from which the model code of conduct was enforced. The polling is scheduled for May 10 and the results will be out on May 13. The MCC is enforced from the date of announcement of election schedule and will remain in force till the process of elections is complete.