EC Calls For Caution Over Plummeting Level Of Discourse During Karnataka Poll Campaign

The Election Commission on Tuesday called for restraint amid what it said was a plummeting level of discourse on the Karnataka elections campaign trail. The poll body has advised candidates to exercise caution and restraint and raise 'issue-based- questions with a pan-India perspective an add depth to the local discourse. The EC has called attention to the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and other statutory provisions. On the 'plummeting' level of discourse, the EC said, "Such instances have occasioned various complaints, cross complaints and have also attracted negative media attention."

Karnataka goes to polls on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13. Ahead of the polls, numerous wars of words have broken out between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.

In its statement, the Election Commission said, "It is imperative for all parties and stakeholders to remain within the confines of the Model Code of Conduct and the legal framework in their utterances while campaigning so as to maintain the dignity of the political discourse and not to vitiate the campaign and the election atmosphere. They are thus expected to contribute in maintaining and raising the level of discourse to “issue” based debate, provide pan India perspective, depth to the local discourse and to reassure all sections of electors to participate fully and fearlessly in a free and fair election.”

The Election Commission directed political parties to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and other statutory provisions which hold and fix the framework of the expected campaign discourse. The election body further noted that the use of 'provocative' and 'inflammatory' statements, use of intemperate and filty language that crosses the limits of civil environment and attacks on personal character that affects the level playing field.

"The spirit of the MCC is not just avoidance of a direct violation, it also prohibits attempts to vitiate the electoral space through suggestive or indirect statements or innuendoes."