EC Upholds DK Shivakumar's Candidature From Kanakapura; R Ashoka To Face Cong Heavyweight

The election commission on Friday upheld Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivkumar's nomination from the Kanakapura assembly constituency. With this development, seasoned BJP leader and Revenue Minister R Ashoka will contest against the Congress heavyweight in the Kanakapura segment.

Seven-time MLA, DK Shivakumar filed his nomination from the constituency on Monday. However, amid fear of his nomination getting cancelled, his younger brother and member of parliament DK Suresh filed a nomination from the constituency as a backup candidate on April 20, the last date for candidates to submit nomination papers. As the EC has accepted Shivakumar's nomination, his brother DK Suresh is likely to withdraw his nomination before April 24, the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

Earlier in the day when speculations were made for the rejection of his nomination, Dk Shivakumar mentioned, "All my papers are transparent whatever I have filled to the election commission, Income Tax, ED, Lokayukta & CBI. They are trying to interpret it in a different format. They want to create problems for me & they are harassing me. Notices have been given to me by the income tax department. I don’t want to talk about law/court matters. I am ready to face whatever they give."

Congress leader DK Shivakumar has faced several investigations by the probe agencies for alleged corruption charges, including money laundering and tax evasion cases. However, he has denied all the allegations and called out the BJP for making political vendetta.