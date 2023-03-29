Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Schedule To Be Announced At 11:30 Am Today

The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections on Wednesday. The poll panel has issued an invite to announce the election schedule at 11.30 am. The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ends on May 24. The main contest in the state is between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular).

While the BJP has 119 MLAs including Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri in the current Assembly, the Congress has 69 with the JD(S) at the third position with 32 legislators. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has one MLA, two are independents with two seats vacant.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had on Tuesday charged the state Congress chief DK Shivakumar of luring BJP MLAs by offering them tickets in constituencies where the grand old party is yet to announce its candidates for Assembly elections. The Chief Minister also said that BJP's first list of candidates is likely to be announced in the first week of April.

"KPCC President D K Shivakumar since the last two to three days has been making phone calls to our MLAs in 100 constituencies where they are yet to announce candidates. He is stating that if you (BJP MLAs) come (to Congress) we will give you the ticket," Bommai alleged.

"Congress leaders are frustrated, they don't have proper candidates at all, so he (Shivakumar) is calling our party people. This shows that as a matter of fact the Congress party is bankrupt,” he stated in Bagalkot.

The Congress has announced its first list of 124 candidates on March 25 and is yet to announce tickets for 100 seats. Karnataka has a total of 224 Assembly segments. Both Congress and BJP have set a target of winning 150 seats.