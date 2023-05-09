Election Commission's Seizures In Karnataka Touch Rs 375 Crore; 4.5 Times Than 2018 Polls

The Election Commission has maximised its efforts for election expenditure monitoring in the poll-going state of Karnataka. According to an official statement released by the EC, the poll-bound state has witnessed a 4.5 times increase in seizures this time in comparison to the 2018 assembly elections.

In the ongoing Karnataka assembly polls, the EC has made seizures totalling Rs 375 crore, including cash, liquor, drugs, and precious metals. Seizures worth 83.93 crore were made during the 2018 Karnataka assembly polls. On the other hand, the Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 288 crore since the imposition of the Mode Code of Conduct (MCC) on March 29.

In an official statement, the EC said, "For inducement-free elections from the past few elections, EC has continued and led to sustained efforts for election expenditure monitoring in the poll-going state of Karnataka. The recorded seizures in the State mark a significant 4.5 times increase as compared to Assembly Election in 2018."

"Strict vigil, extensive monitoring, coordination with neighbouring states and inter-agency coordination has led to checking flow and distribution of inducements in Karnataka this time. Details of seizures already done so far (as on May 8, 2023) in Karnataka are shared."

81 constituencies marked as 'sensitive'

To maintain inducement-free elections, the EC deployed over 146 Expenditure Observers (EO) in the state after the announcement of the schedule for the assembly polls on March 29. After the completion of the 'seizure' drive, as many as 81 assembly constituencies have been marked as an expenditure-sensitive segment with a maximum number of seizures taking place in such areas.

Election Commission has also put efforts into spreading awareness among the voters to deny any acceptance of freebies from political parties. The poll panel believes that political parties demand votes in exchange for freebies given to the voters.