Endearing images from Karnataka campaign that hit home: Priyanka makes dosas, Rahul rides pillion on scooty

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra making crisp dosas at an eatery, Rahul Gandhi riding pillion on the scooty of a gig worker in Bengaluru and interacting with passengers after hopping on to a bus, were some of the endearing images from the Congress campaign that seemed to have captured the people's imagination.

It was not just these instances but also some images from the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' last year when it was passing through the state remain etched in people's memory. Be it Rahul Gandhi addressing people in downpour in Mysuru or him tying mother Sonia Gandhi's shoe laces in Mandya during the foot march, many images during the yatra's stay in the state in October last year had gone viral.

However, candid, light-hearted interactions Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had during the campaign trail seemed to have struck a chord with the electorate.

Priyanka Gandhi took a break from her busy election campaign in poll-bound Karnataka and learnt some basics of making dosas at a restaurant in Mysuru.

After having idli and dosa, she expressed her desire to learn the tricks of making dosa. The restaurant owner readily agreed and took her to the kitchen.

While she was successful in pouring batter on the tawa to make a set of dosas and spreading it to the right shape, at least two of them were charred after she apparently failed to flip them on time, leading to bursts of laughter by people around her.

Later, she thanked the restaurant owner and his family and took a selfie with them.

Another instance of fun while on the campaign trail was when Rahul Gandhi rode pillion on the scooty of a gig worker.

In the last phase of the campaigning, he also stopped for a cup of coffee at a 'Cafe Coffee Day' outlet on Cunningham Road in Bengaluru. At a close-by Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus stop, he spoke to a bunch of college students and working women.

He then hopped on to a BMTC bus and interacted with women passengers to understand their vision for Karnataka.

The former Congress president then got down from the bus at Lingarajapuram where he again spoke to women at the bus stop.

Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi led the Congress campaign in Karantaka along with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. PTI ASK CK