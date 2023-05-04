Equating Bajrang Dal With PFI Unacceptable, Patriots Will Reply: Pralhad Joshi Warns Cong

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi reacted to Congress' promise to ban the Bajrang Dal in Karnataka, calling it the 'height of appeasement.' Speaking to Republic TV, the BJP MP said that equating Bajrang Dal with the banned outfit, Popular Front of India (PFI), is 'unacceptable'. He also predicted that the voters will give Congress a befitting reply in the Karnataka elections on May 10.

"This is the height of appeasement. They are trying to equate Bajrang Dal and PFI which is unacceptable. A patriotic Indian will never accept the banning of either Bajrang Dal, RSS or Vishwa Hindu Parishad because you may have ideological differences with anybody but they are never anti-nationals, they are never criminals, they are against terrorism," Joshi said. "Some of them are victims. And when Shivakumar Ji said 'PFI is banned so we will ban this (Bajrang Dal) also, is this an argument? So this is the height of appeasement and the patriots will give a befitting reply to Congress," he said.

When asked about the alliance between Congress and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the PFI, the Minister said the two parties had an 'understanding' in the previous election as well. Joshi further mocked the Congress manifesto, which according to him looks more like a manifesto of the Muslim League, and said that it is disturbing.

"When I saw this manifesto of the Congress party, I came back to the front page to see whether it is a Congress manifesto or a Muslim League manifesto. This is a highly disturbing factor for both the country and the people," he said.

Can't ban Bajrang Dal, will clarify: Congress

While the Bajrang Dal controversy continues to snowball, Congress leader Veerappa Moily contradicted his own party's claim, saying the outfit will not be banned.

"The state government doesn't have the power to ban PFI or Bajrang dal. DK Shivakumar will give clarity on the same. The proposal was never with us in the Centre or state. We have gone by the Supreme Court judgment to stop hate politics. Such a promise may have been inserted because of the same. But I can tell as a leader that we have no proposal to ban Bajrang Dal," the former Karnataka CM said.