Eshwarappa Burns Congress' Manifesto On Bajrang Dal Ban Vow; Calls It 'nationalist Outfit'

BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on Thursday burnt the Congress poll manifesto after it promised to ban Bajrang Dal if voted to power. This comes on the same day when VHP and Bajrang Dal are holding a recital of Hanuman Chalisa has decided to perform 'Hanuman pooja' and recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' at over 100 locations in the entire state over the next couple of days, in order to protest against the grand old party.

BJP's Eshwarappa burns Congress' poll manifesto over Banning Bajrang Dal remark

The grand old party stirred up a hornet’s nest by saying in its manifesto that it would ban organisations like the Bajrang Dal and Popular Front of India that spread hatred. It added that the party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on the grounds of caste and religion.

On Thursday morning, KS Eshwarappa along with party workers in Shivamogga joined the protest against Congress and burnt its manifesto. He launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition Siddaramiah and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar stating that they are communalising the issue by playing caste politics.

While addressing the media Eshwarappa said, The people of Congress in Karnataka are equating Bajranga Dal to PFI. They are saying they will ban PFI which has already been banned then how will they ban it again? They don't have the guts to take the Bajrang Dal name alone as it is a nationalist organization

He added, "Siddaramiah and DK Shivakumar are playing caste politics and they should be arrested. Congress is telling that it is a communal organisation which is completely false".

On the other hand, Former CM and Congress leader Veerappa Moily stated that the state government doesn't have the power to ban any outfit. "The state govt doesn't have the power to ban PFI or Bajrang dal. DK Shivkumar will give clarity on the same. The proposal was never with us in the centre or state, we have gone by the Supreme Court judgement to stop hate politics, it may have been inserted because of that, but I can tell as a leader that we have no proposal to ban Bajrang Dal," he said.