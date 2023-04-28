Eshwarappa Stops Tamil Nadu State Song At Poll Meet In Karnataka; Stokes Row

Senior BJP leaders and Former Deputy Chief Minister KS Eshwarappa on Thursday has stoked a new controversy by stopping 'Tamil Thai Vazthu' (Tamil Nadu state song) played as an invocation at a poll meeting in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka. Instead of the Tamil Nadu state song, he insisted the event organisers play the Kannada state song.

The incident came to light after the poll meeting commenced and a BJP office bearer announced and played the Tamil Nadu state song as an invocation. When the sound was played, BJP leader Eshwarappa was seen disturbed. With no delay, he intervened and directed the organiser to play a Kannada state song instead.

As seen in pictures, Tamil Nadu BJP chief and co-in-charge of party affairs in Karnataka K Annamalai was present on the dais. The BJP candidate from the Shivamogga segment, SN Channabasappa was also present along with Tamil community members.

DMK slams Annamalai for disrespecting 'Tamil Thai Vazthu'

After a video from the event surfaced on social media platforms, Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK MP Kanimozhi came out to take a swipe at Annamalai for 'disrespecting' the Tamil Nadu state song. Taking to Twitter, she said, "How can someone who could not stop his party members from degrading 'Tamil Thai Vazthu', care about the people of Tamil Nadu?"

In a befitting reply to the DMK MP, Annamalai shared an old clip of DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in which it was reported that the National Anthem was not played after hoisting of the national flag.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader said, "Do you need all this with a leader who doesn't know to play the national anthem after hoisting our national flag? Isn't yours the history of removing the line "Kannadamung Kalitelungum Kavinmalayalamum Tuluvum" from the Tamil Thai state anthem and sowing the division of the state?" He went on to mention that his mission is to save Tamil people from the 'cheap politics of DMK.'