Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader G Parmeshwara on Friday sustained injuries during campaigning for Karnataka elections. He was hit on the head with a stone. The incident occurred when someone in the crowd reportedly pelted stones at him.

As per the health officer of the primary health centre in Akkirampura, he is out of danger. He has been shifted to Sri Siddhartha Medical College at Tumakuru.

In the visuals, G Parmeshwara can be seen holding a cloth over the wound to stop the bleeding. The former state Congress chief was in Byrenahalli of Koratagere Taluk when the incident took place.

Karnataka battleground: Kharge calls PM 'poisonous snake', BJP seeks FIR

In another development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday moved to the Election Commission (EC) to file a criminal case against Mallikarjun Kharge and bar him from campaigning in Karnataka assembly elections for his "poisonous snake" barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union minister Bhupender Yadav, who led a BJP delegation to EC, said Kharge's comment was not merely a slip of the tongue but a part of Congress' "hate politics". He also accused the party of working to spread disharmony and provoke people ahead of high-stakes elections.

The BJP's memorandum to the poll watchdog said, "Election Commission is empowered under Article 324 of the Constitution of India to ensure that no one indulges in making false, unverified, baseless allegations to violate electoral laws and indulge in behaviour which tears apart the sanctity of the MCC."

"Kharge should be barred from campaigning in Karnataka elections so as to contain the spread of such acrimonious campaign and set an example that the Commission will not brook any violation of MCC or other laws of the land," it added.