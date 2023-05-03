Exclusive | DK Shivakumar On Chief Ministerial Aspirations: 'Who Doesn't Aspire?'

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar, on Tuesday, spoke openly about his aspirations for the Chief Ministerial post. During an interview with Republic TV, the Kanakapura MLA admitted that he desires to become the Chief Minister of Karnataka and believes that his hardwork will pay off. "Who said I don't have any aspiration? I'm a politician and not a sanyasi. My duty is to bring Congress party to power and the party high command will decide. The leadership will take its call on the democratic political process," Shivakumar said when asked about his plan if Congress wins the assembly polls. The Karnataka elections are scheduled to take place on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.

Earlier in the day, Congress released its manifesto which included five guarantees for free electricity, financial assistance to the unemployed and free travel for women in governtment-run buses along with promises related to public services, law, reservation, agriculture and religion.

Having predicted CM Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP's loss in the upcoming polls, Shivakumar while speaking to the media earlier in the day said that the party has never worked for peace. "BJP though being in the government for the last three years, they have never looked at peace, they have never looked at development. We are looking at communal harmony that is sarva janangada shantiya tota. We have added Kalyan Karnataka, Karavalli Karnataka, Kitu Karnataka and Mysore Karnataka, old Mysore so all the regions will be developed. Bangalore will be brought for a better Bangalore and a global Bangalore," he said.