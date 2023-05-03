EXCLUSIVE | Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar In An Interview With Republic

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar, on Tuesday, spoke to Republic in an exclusive interview where he talked about the Congress party, the BJP's shortcomings, the RSS and his own aspirations of becoming the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for May 10, Shivakumar said that rival parties like the BJP and the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) led by HD Deve Gowda cannot deliver and that Congress will emerge victorious. He also admitted having aspirations for being appointed a CM since he is "not a Sanyasi" and revealed why he never resorts to abusive politics.