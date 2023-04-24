FIR Filed Against BJP Leader For Luring Voters To Join Vijayendra’s Rally In Shikaripura

Ahead of the assembly polls in Karnataka, an FIR was filed against Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Hanumanthappa for allegedly offering to distribute money to people for participating in the nomination rally of BY Vijayendra, the complaint was filed based on a viral video, according to ANI.

BJP leader offering Rs 6000

As per the FIR filed on April 21, the complainant has referred to the purported video which has been sent to the concerned election officer and head of the model code of conduct from Shikaripura. In the video clip from the Chikkamagadi village, the person allegedly BJP leader Hanumanthappa is seen luring people in a meeting. He is offering to pay Rs 6000 to people to accompany BJP candidate Vijayendra during his nomination filing program. It's important to mention BY Vijayendra is the son of former Chief Minister and Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa.

The complaint has alleged the BJP leader is exerting undue influence on the voters and appropriate legal action should be taken against him.

Notably, Police seized an unaccounted cash of Rs 1.54 crore from a car in poll-bound Karnataka on Wednesday night in the district. Police have informed the Income Tax department for further investigation. "Following a credible input, a car was intercepted and Rs 1.54 crore was seized. A case is being registered and the IT department has been informed," a police officer said. The people of Karnataka will vote in a single-phase election on May 10 and the verdict will be out on May 13.