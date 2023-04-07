FIR Filed Against CM Bommai's Secy MP Renukacharya Over Violation Of Model Code Of Conduct

An FIR has been registered against Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's political secretary MP Renukacharya for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) which is in place following the announcement of the Election Commission of India for the Karnataka state Assembly elections.

According to the FIR, the Chief Minister's political secretary MP Renukacharya has been booked under section 171E, 171I of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "The complainant and his team went inside Gururaj Kalyan Mantapa and saw a meeting of voters in respect of Honnali Assembly Constituency of Davangere District where Mr Renukacharya was staying locally. It was found that about 250 voters were organised and they were conducting election campaigns in order to woo the voters regarding the said constituency, and then they arranged for meals in the dining hall for the participants, and then we informed the Returning Officer, Mr Basavaraju of Shivajinagar, that he did not get permission from the Election Officers to organise the said meeting," the FIR read.

"With the help of the returning officer, the police spoke to the MLA of Honnali Constituency Renukacharya who was speaking in the meeting. He continued to speak even though he was told to stop the speech several times, after informing the audience about the code of conduct in force," the FIR read.

It is alleged that Renukacharya along with others violated the code of conduct by illegally organising the voter's meeting without obtaining permission from the election officer for the organisation of the meeting and the arrangement of meals etc.