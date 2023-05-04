First Time Any PM Came Here: Padma Awardees On Meeting PM Modi In Karnataka's Ankola

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met with Tulsi Gowda and Sukri Bommagowda, Padma award recipients from Karnataka, at Uttar Kannada's Ankola town. After meeting PM Modi, Padma Awardees have expressed their gratitude for paying a visit to Ankola.

Sukri Bommagowda, widely known as the nightingale of the Halakki Vokkaliga tribes, on meeting with PM Modi, said, “I am very happy that PM Modi came here to Ankola. This is for the first time any Prime Minister came here. We all are very happy. Our children were very excited to see him. I gave my love and blessing to him."

Winning several national recognitions in the past, Bommagowda won the Padma Shri, the third-highest civilian honour in the country, for folk singing in 2017. According to reports, Bommagowda has mastered nearly seven thousand folk songs. “I started singing folk songs at the age of 12. I learnt it from my mother,” she said.

“I felt very happy after getting the Padma Shri award, not only me my Halaki Vokaliga community felt very proud. My one simple request to the government is that they should include us under the ST category which will be beneficial to our community and secure our children’s future,” she said when asked about how she felt after receiving the prestigious Padma Shri.

Very happy that PM came from Delhi: Tulsi Gowda

Another Padma Shri recipient, Tulsi Gowda, thanked PM Modi for coming from Delhi to meet the people of Ankola. “I am very happy that PM came from Delhi to meet Ankola people he took my blessing. I also met him in Delhi earlier we all were very happy to see him," Gowda said on meeting PM Modi at Ankola.

Gowda was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri in 2021 for her excellent achievements as an environmentalist. The 83-year-old lady, who belongs to the Halakki Tribal in Karnataka, has planted over 3 lakh saplings. Due to her extensive knowledge of various plant and herb species, she is known as the Encyclopaedia of Forests. “I felt very happy after receiving the Padma Shri award. Along with me, the whole of Uttar Kannada was delighted,” she said to ANI when asked how she felt about getting the award.