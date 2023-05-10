'Free & Fair Polls Not Possible Now': Kumaraswamy's Big Claim As Karnataka Goes To Vote

As voting for the single-phase Karnataka Assembly polls is underway, former state Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy exuded confidence in the victory of his party and said that free and fair elections are not possible these days. Alleging that it is not possible to participate in the elections without money, the former Karnataka CM asserted that fair elections don't take place nowadays.

Speaking to Republic after casting his vote, the JD(S) leader said, “Our party will get more seats in Karnataka than what the national parties are claiming. Issues like PFI and Bajrang Dal will not have any effect on the voters. Both Congress and the BJP are raising such issues to just gain votes.”

Responding to the speculation on whether JD(S) will emerge as the king or the kingmaker, Kumaraswamy said, “The decision will be taken by the people of the state. In today’s time, free and fair elections is not possible. Nobody can face elections without money.”

Kumaraswamy contests from Channapatna

Two-time Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is contesting the high-profile state Assembly polls from the Channapatna constituency in the Ramanagara district. The senior JD(S) leader is contesting the polls against BJP's C P Yogeshwara. Notably, both leaders belong to the dominant Vokkaliga community in the region.

The Channapatna constituency was considered to be the seat of Yogeshwara until 2018 after Kumaraswamy entered the fray from the constituency. Yogeshwara has been elected five times from the segment since 1999 as an independent candidate. He also won the elections from the same seat by contesting the polls from the Congress, BJP, and Samajwadi Party (SP).

Meanwhile, the 2023 Karnataka Assembly poll is considered to be a battle of political survival for former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular). The political circles are abuzz with speculations about whether the regional JD(S) will emerge as the ‘king’ this time or will remain the ‘kingmaker’.