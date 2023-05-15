The Congress on May 13 made a stunning comeback in Karnataka ousting the BJP from its lone southern citadel with a comfortable majority in the Assembly elections. Now, a tussle has erupted over the next Chief Minister of Karnataka, and two heavyweights -- Siddarmaiah and DK Shivakumar are front runners for the top post.

Decisions within the Karnataka Congress appeared to come to a juddering stop in less than 48 hours of its triumph as the Congress Legislative Party meeting which was held on Sunday to decide the next CM face culminated in a chaos of clashing ambitions.

The ball is currently in Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's court and he has been tasked with choosing between the two top contenders for the Chief Ministerial post in Karnataka. Owing to this, a lot has changed for Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar in the last 48 hours.

From breaking down while speaking to reporters post-victory in the Kanakapura constituency to refusing to go to Delhi on Monday to meet the top brass of the grand old party, DK Shivakumar appears to have decided to stay away after Sunday's CLP meet.

What changed for DK Shivakumar in last 48 hours?

After Congress' comfortable win in the Karnataka Assembly elections on May 13, the KPCC chief DK Shivakumar, the man widely credited for the Congress party’s overwhelming victory in Karnataka, has been looking forward to the top post in the southern state. Breaking down after Congress' victory in Karnataka, DK Shivakumar thanked Sonia Gandhi for her support while he was lodged in Tihar Jail in 2020. However, just a day later, remaining tight-lipped, he refused to go to Delhi to meet Congress' top brass citing personnel commitments. The unexpected move of Shivakumar came after the CLP meeting which was held in Bengaluru on Sunday.

On May 13, thanking the people of Karnataka for the mandate in the Assembly elections, DK Shivakumar said that the people of Kanakapura had reposed faith in Congress. "It is a clear mandate for us. I will not say anything now. Let our workers unite. I have sent my agent to collect my winning certificate," Shivakumar said.

Overjoyed by Congress' performance, DK Shivakumar also recalled his promise to the Congress leadership to 'deliver Karnataka' to them.

With tears rolling down while citing his time in jail, DK Shivakumar recalled Sonia Gandhi's visit to Tihar jail in 2020 when he was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case. "I can't forget Sonia Gandhi coming to meet me when all these BJP people put me in Delhi's Tihar jail. I thank all my leaders in the state," said DK Shivakumar.

However, things seemed to have changed for the senior Congress leader post the CLP meeting. While speaking to reporters on Monday, Shivakumar refused to go to Delhi to meet the Congress high command. He clarified that he is not going to New Delhi as MLAs and several leaders are arriving to meet him in Bengaluru.

"We have passed a one-line resolution. We will leave it to the party's high command. I have not decided to go to Delhi. I have done whatever job I have to do. Today is my birthday. I will go to attend poojas. The people of Karnataka have faith in me," said Shivakumar.

As per sources, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge offered a 'split CM tenure' to Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, stating that both leaders will get the chance a chance to hold the office for 5 years. However, DK Shivakumar has rejected the proposal saying that the "CM should hold office for 5 years", as per sources.