From Corruption To Bajrang Dal Ban, Poll Issues That Raised Stakes Of The Karnataka Battle

As Karnataka goes to vote for the high-stakes election on Wednesday, all eyes are on the poll-bound state which is being termed crucial for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. While the BJP, which rode its campaign on the PM Modi magic, is attempting to break the 38-year-old jinx of an incumbent party never coming back to power since 1985 in the southern state, the Congress is hoping to form a government with a full majority. Meanwhile, for the HD Kumaraswamy-led JD(S), the Assembly polls seem to be a fight for survival.

With the stakes being high for the mega battle, here are the key issues of the state around which the Karnataka Assembly elections are revolving:

1. Corruption

Both BJP and Congress brought in the issue of corruption massively in the state during the campaigning for the tri-cornered polls. Notably, the issue came to the spotlight after a contractor named Santosh committed suicide alleging corruption. He also named BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa, accusing him of demanding a bribe.

In fact, the contractor’s association claimed that a 40% commission is being sought by the authorities to award contracts to them. Following this, the Congress party ran a ‘40% Sarkara’ and ‘PayCM’ campaign with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s face on a QR code in the state making it a major political issue. The grand old party kept the issue of corruption at the centre of its campaign.

Subsequently, the saffron camp also accused the Congress party of massive corruption during its regime in the state. In response to Congress’ ‘PayCM’ campaign, the BJP launched a shot clip ‘The Congress Files’ which highlighted the scams that occurred during the time when Congress was in power in the state.

2. Potholes

Another major issue that was highlighted majorly in the state in view of the elections was the problem of growing potholes across the state, especially in Bengaluru, the city termed as the country’s IT hub. In fact, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) seemed to be paving the roads throughout the city of Bengaluru ahead of the polls, scheduled for May 10.

3. Bajrang Dal ban

The Bajrang Dal ban was never a pre-decided issue in the Karnataka polls, but got a major boost in the second half of the poll campaigning after the Congress party promised to ban the Hindu organisation in its election manifesto.

Following this, Prime Minister Modi, BJP’s juggernaut, launched multiple attacks on the Opposition Congress during his election rallies across the state alleging that the grand old party is against Lord Hanuman and does not value the sentiments of Hindus. In fact, the Prime Minister was also heard chanting 'Jai Bajrang Bali' in all his speeches in response to the Congress manifesto.

4. Reservation

The issue of reservation in Karnataka is likely to play a major role in deciding the poll results. The ruling BJP government under Chief Minister Bommai, in an instant decision via a government order, decided to scrap the 4% reservation given to the Muslim community of the state and decided to equally split it between two communities – Vokkaligas and Lingayats. Currently, the matter is in Supreme Court and despite it being sub-judice, it was brought up several times during various election rallies.

Defending the state BJP government for its decision to scrap the 4% quota for Muslims under the OBC list, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the BJP has rectified the wrong done by Congress by doing away with the reservation quota in Karnataka.

5. Amul vs Nandini

The milk war between Amul and the home-grown Nandini also became an important issue during the elections with Congress accusing BJP of planning to kill the regional Nandini brand by merging it with Amul. However, the saffron party rejected the charges.