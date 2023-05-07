From Fragile 5 To 5th Largest Economy: PM Modi Details India's Journey In Last 9 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his public address in Mysuru on Sunday, highlighted how India has grew from one of the 'fragile five' countries to the world's top 5 economies in the last nine years. Campaigning for the BJP ahead of the Karnataka elections, PM Modi said India also touched record numbers in terms of exports and Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) but Karnataka failed to take advantage of the growth. "In the last nine years, India has come out of being a 'Fragile Five' economy to become the 5th largest economy in the world. During this time, India made new records in exports and FDI. However, Karnataka wasn't able to take advantage of this when Congress and JDS govt ruled Karnataka," he said during his Mysuru's Nanjangud rally.

"When India's defense sector started getting stronger, Asia's biggest helicopter manufacturing factory was set up in Karnataka. When India became the third largest startup ecosystem in the world, Karnataka became the startup capital. When the railway work in India got speeded up manifold, then the railway work got speeded up in Karnataka," PM Modi said.

He also slammed the Congress party for its 'false guarantees', for its 'appeasement politics' and policies which embolden the terrorists. PM Modi also alleged that India lost its identity of being a superpower when it comes to the business of spices. "We all know that India has been an ancient global power in terms of spices, but under the Congress rule, we started losing our identity even for turmeric. But we promoted our spices all over the world. Today the demand for our spices has increased all over the world," the PM said.

"When Congress comes, the spirits of terrorists and criminals get high. In Congress rule, terrorists and criminals are convinced that Congress has a hand on them," he further said. PM Modi also accused the Congress leaders of having links to anti-India diplomats and called out their alleged intention to part Karnataka from the rest of the nation. "Yesterday, they said they want to protect the sovereignty of Karnataka. It means they are openly advocating to part Karnataka from India," he said.