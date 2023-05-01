Bhartiya Janata Party on Monday (May 1) released its election manifesto ahead of the Karnataka elections. All the promises inside the election manifesto were announced by BJP National President JP Nadda in the presence of Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

To woe the voters, the saffron party has come up with several promises for the people of Karnataka ranging from the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code in Karnataka to improving the living standard of apartment dwellers by forming the Karnataka Residents’ Welfare Consultative Committee to reform the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act, 1972 and to modernise the grievance redressal mechanism among others. With only 9 days left in voting for 224 assembly seats, let's have a look at the top promises made by BJP in its election manifesto for the upcoming poll.

BJP's Top 5 Promises for Karnataka

Implementation of UCC in Karnataka

If voted to power, the BJP government in Karnataka will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) based on the recommendations given by a high-level committee that is to be constituted for the purpose, announced BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday.

Implementation of NRC in Karnataka

In its election manifesto, the BJP promised that a new NRC in Karnataka would be implemented to deport all illegal immigrants if the saffron party came to power.

Implementation of the Anti-Fundamentalism Wing 'K-SWIFT'

A special wing against religious fundamentalism and terror will be established by the state government to tackle religious extremism and terror activities. The proposed law will be effective under the name K-Swift.

Bangalore state capital region

In its election manifesto, the BJP has promised that if voted to power, the state government will establish the "State Capital Region' (SCR) of Bengaluru, comprising a comprehensive city development strategy, cohesive transportation networks, and cutting-edge digital integration. "

Rs. 30,000 crore agri fund

Fifth on the list of top promises made by the BJP is the establishment of the K-Agri Fund to form micro storage facilities. The BJP has promised that the government will spend Rs 30,000 crore to establish the K-Agri fund.