From Janata Dal To BJP, Here’s How Basavaraj Bommai Managed To Become The CM Of Karnataka

Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, will contest the upcoming state Assembly polls from the Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district. With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reposing faith in Bommai, despite the Congress’ 40% commission campaign against him, the CM has once again been fielded from his hometown.

In fact, much ahead of the announcement of the candidates' names for the Karnataka polls, Chief Minister Bommai started his election pitch to voters in Shiggaon and stated that “power and positions are not permanent, but personal identity matters.“ Notably, this emotional appeal from his side came while he was facing a backlash from the Panchamasali Lingayat community.

While it is being speculated that Bommai could be the BJP’s choice for the chief ministerial post again, others are confident that he will be replaced.

A brief history of Bommai's political career

Bommai, the 17th Chief Minister of Karnataka, is currently an MLA from the Shiggaon constituency seat from where he has been elected three times since 2008. Interestingly, he started his political career with Janata Dal, but jumped his ship to the BJP in 2008 and served as a minister in the BS Yediyurappa Cabinet. However, he replaced the BJP stalwart in July 2021 and took over the command of the saffron camp in Karnataka.

Bommai is not new to politics as he is the son of former Chief Minister of Karnataka, SR Bommai. After taking over as the Chief Minister of the state, Basavaraj Bommai, and his father became the only second father-son duo after HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy became the Chief Ministers of Karnataka.

Change of guard in Karnataka?

Like the Congress, the ruling BJP has also refrained from confirming the name of its chief ministerial face for the upcoming polls, scheduled for May 10. With less than a month to go for polling, the saffron party is keeping its cards close to its chest on whether Bommai will continue or will be replaced.

Notably, the BJP is sticking to its stand that the party will enter the electoral fray under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai, however, it has also maintained that the Chief Minister would be decided once the results will be announced.