From 'one Vs Three' To Shivakumar's Cash Shower: CM Bommai's Top Claims Ahead Of Elections

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday and discussed several ongoing issues in the state, ranging from winning the election to ongoing unrest created by the opposition party in the state to DK Shivakumar’s controversy cash distribution controversy.

During the interview with Republic, Karnataka CM Bommai expressed confidence in his party and said he will return to power with an absolute majority. "We are seeking votes through our work and our project. I am clear: we are going to return with a thumping majority," he said. Meanwhile, have a look at the big claims made by CM Bommai in today's exclusive interview with Republic TV.

Big claims made by CM Bommai ahead of Karnataka Assembly 2023

On BJP's secret agreement with JDS

When asked CM Bommai whether he is having a secret agreement with JDS' Kumaraswamy? Bommai responded to it by saying, he "will never become a chief minister with the support of JDS."

'My people are not beggars,' asserts CM Bommai over DK Shivakumar's cash shower row​​​​​​​

When asked about the previous incidents when BJP leaders were involved in giving money to voters, and DK Shivakumar's cash shower row,​CM Bommai replied that this has never been the practice in the BJP party and launched a scathing attack on DK Shivakumar's recent act of throwing money on the face of people who were present at his rally. Bommai responded, "I believe my people are not beggars."

"The way the Congress Party treats the people of Karnataka is not right. No matter what the cash amount was, the way DK Shivkummar was seen throwing money at the people's faces is not at all Indian culture. This isn't the first time; these people have done it several times. These people have filthy money; they filled all the apartments," said Bommai.

On Ramesh Jarkhiholi's alleged involvement in offering cash to voters

When asked about his stand on the BJP's former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi's alleged involvement in offering Rs 6,000 to each voter, Bommai responded to this by saying that Jhakiholi "We will give Rs 6,000 after we get elected, and a similar offer was made by Congress that they were going to provide Rs 3000 every month". These opposition party leaders have misinterpreted it only to show that Jarkiholi is providing cash in return for votes; instead, there have been many opposition leaders who have been found giving gifts to the people before the election, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

'Cong MLA Byrathi Suresh distributed 30,000 televisions to voters,' claims CM Bommai

CM Bommai claimed that Congress MLA Byrathi Suresh who hails from Hebbal constituency had given away 30,000 televisions to the people in his constituency, and this is on record.

On Bommai versus Rahul Gandhi

Bommai said that Rahul Gandhi is not so important for Karnataka. He has campaigned in three to four constituencies, and whichever constituency he has gone to, Congress has not seen the light of the day.

The fight in Karnataka is 'one versus three'

"I am against three people; one is Siddaramaiah, one is HD Kumaraswamy, and one is DK Shivakumar." When asked how he views Kumaraswamy, Bommai said Kumaraswamy will not be lucky this time. He said that in this election, the people of Karnataka will witness a fight that will be fought between one against three.

EC announces Karnataka Assembly Election dates

The Election Commission has announced the date and schedule for the upcoming assembly elections. As per the election body, the state will go to the polls in a single phase on May 10, 2023, and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. "All arrangements will be made at the polling station for the convenience of senior citizens and PWD voters. For the first time, a home voting facility is also available in Karnataka for 12.15 lakh voters aged 80 or older and 5.55 lakh benchmarked PWD voters," CEC Rajiv Kumar said.

(Image: Republic World)