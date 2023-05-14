From Priyank Kharge To Yediyurappa's Son, A Look At Rise Of Political Heirs In Karnataka

Congress made a major comeback in Karnataka on May 13, defeating the BJP in the assembly elections held on May 10. The grand old party won 135 seats, BJP 66, and JD(S) 19, while Independents won 2 seats and one seat each was won by Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha. Post the results the outgoing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tendered his resignation to the Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot.

As the new Karnataka assembly members will take the oath, it will also see a number of MLAs from the same families who got elected in the assembly polls in 2023. Some of the major families include:

The Kharge family

Priyank Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge scored a hat trick and emerged victorious from the Chittapur seat. In 2008, his father had registered a victory from the same seat. He got 81323 votes and his nearest rival BJP’s Manikanta Rathod got 67683 votes.

Yediyurappa family

Karnataka former CM BS Yediyurappa who has been holding the Shikaripura seats since 1983 gave up on the constituency, paving the way for his son Vijayendra to contest from the seat. He won yesterday from Shikaripura by a margin of about 11,000 votes against the independent candidate S. P. Nagarajagowda who got 70,802 votes. B.Y. Raghavendra, the other son of BS Yediyurappa is a Lok Sabha member from Shivamogga.

Bangarappa family

In an all-family affair, Karnataka former Chief Minister S. Bangarappa’s son Kumar Bangarappa contesting on a BJP ticket from the Sorab constituency lost to his brother Madhu Bangarappa. Notably, S Bangarappa in a political career that saw him change parties won seven times from the same seat.

Jarkiholi brothers

Both the Jarkiholi brothers from the BJP contesting in the Belagavi district won their respective seats. Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao won from the Gokak seat after defeating Congress’ Kadadi Mahantesh Kalappa. The other sibling Balachandra Laxmanrao Jarkiholi defeated the independent candidate Bhimappa Gundappa Gadad from the Arabhavi seat.

The father-son duo of Krishnappa and Priyakrishna - both fought on a Congress ticket - after a tough battle with their nearest rivals from BJP won from the Vijayanagar and Govindarajanagar constituency.