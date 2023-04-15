Gave Quota On Scientific Basis: Cong Vows To Restore Reservation For Muslims In Karnataka

Ahead of the Karnataka polls, Veerappa Moily, former Chief Minister of the state and Congress leader defended the 4% reservation given to Muslims during his tenure, stating it was based on scientific grounds rather than religious reasons.

Speaking to ANI, Moily said attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government in the southern state for scrapping the reservation given to the Muslims. "This reservation was given by me when I was CM in 1993 and it was done on basis of scientific data and not on the basis of religion. Muslims as a class were included in the backward category and it was absolutely legal. When we took the decision data was there. BJP has scrapped this reservation without any report," he said.

'Congress will restore Muslim reservation if voted to power': Veerappa Moily

Attacking the saffron party, Moily said, "They should have made a commission or at least should have done consultations. There should have been a report and then a decision should have been taken on the basis of that but nothing has been done."

The Congress leader further stated that if the Grand Old Party is voted to power in Karnataka, they will bring back the 4% reservation for Muslims. "We will restore it once we come back to power. This decision was unjustified and unscientific," he said.

Speaking on the Opposition unity, the former CM said, "We are in talks with all those parties who want to fight BJP. We want fraternity among all non-NDA parties to fight against them in that way we will be in a position to establish opposition unity."

He also claimed that some of the leaders in the saffron party are "frustrated" with the state leadership. "BJP leaders are frustrated in the state due to the dictatorship of BJP’s top leadership in the state. Former deputy CM Laxman Savadi is totally angry with them and he has already quit the BJP. Now it is for him and Congress leaders to discuss the future," Moily said.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier, Congress state unit chief DK Shivakumar asserted that his party will cancel the Bommai government's decision to scrap the Muslim reservation in the state if voted to power.

Notably, Karnataka assembly elections are scheduled to place in a single phase on May 10, while the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

(With inputs from ANI)