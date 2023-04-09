In the run-up to the Karnataka Elections, Janata Dal (Secular) Leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday took a dig at the Congress claiming that up to 15 leaders from the party would switch over to the JD(S) in the near future.

"15 people from the Congress party will join the JDS in the coming days,” said Kumaraswamy. "Earlier, Congress took the MLAs to sink the JDS. Now they are coming to JDS from Congress," he added.

He further claimed that Raghu Achar, a former Legislative Council member from Chitradurga, had already spoken and declared his intention to join the JD(S).

Shivarame joins BJP

Interestingly, LR Shivarame, a former MP and expelled Janata Dal (Secular) politician, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in Bengaluru in the presence of the saffron party's state chief Nalinkumar Kateel and national general secretary CT Ravi.

"In the next 10 days, many more leaders will be joining the BJP. The people of Karnataka want a double-engine government in the state and the party will form a majority government in Karnataka,” said Shivarame after joining the BJP.

'Internal politics in JD(S)': Shivarame

When asked why he left the JD(S), he responded by saying, ”I have been in politics for the last 40 years. I started my career with the Youth Congress. But both in the JD(S) and the Congress, leadership couldn’t sustain promising, young members. Internal politics and clashes keep on happening regularly. You don’t even have the right to express your suggestions openly. That’s why I have decided to join the BJP.”

It is pertinent to note that, AT Ramaswamy, a senior JD(S) leader, recently joined the BJP as well. According to political experts, ex-MLA AT Ramaswamy can provide big mileage to the BJP in the Hassan district of the state.

Notably, the Karnataka assembly elections will take place on May 10 in a single phase, and the results will be tallied on May 13.