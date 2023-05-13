HD Kumaraswamy Concedes Defeat, Wishes 'goodluck To New Government Coming Into Power'

As Congress crossed the majority mark of 125 seats in the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023, former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy welcomed the mandate of the people of the state. However, the JD(S) leader said that the defeat in Karnataka Elections is not final and his struggle will not stop.

HD Kumaraswamy further said that defeat and victory are not new to him or his family. "Earlier HD Deve Gowda, HD Revanna and I also lost. Also, when we won, we served people with commitment. In the coming days, I will get involved in the organization and work on building the party," said the JD(S) leader.

Wishing good luck to the new government which will come into existence in the state, HD Kumaraswamy asserted that he hopes to respond to people's demands. He also expressed gratitude to the workers, leaders, and candidates who worked day and night on behalf of the party in the Karnataka Election.

The Congress Party has got a shot in the arm ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with results in Karnataka showing the party leading in 121 seats clearly above the majority mark of 113.

'A stepping stone upcoming LS elections': Siddaramaiah

Speaking to reporters after Congress crossed the halfway mark, Siddaramaiah said, "We will cross 130 seats also, it is a big victory of the Congress party. The people of Karnataka wanted a change because they were fed up with the BJP govt. BJP spent a lot of money on Operation 'Kamala'. Padyatra of Rahul ji helped as well in the enthusing cadre of party." he called this election a" stepping stone for upcoming LS elections".